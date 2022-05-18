New Delhi: On Tuesday, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, addressed the Joint Sitting of both Houses in the Parliament of Jamaica, Kingston. Although before the address, President Kovind had the knowledge that top Jamaican businesses had already taken software and backroom technical support from the technology companies based in India. So he knew that if India and Jamaica cooperate under the International Solar Alliance they can create a lighter carbon footprint.

Hence, on the occasion, the President said that “As a representative of the world's largest democracy, it is indeed an honor for me to address the August gathering of the leaders of the vibrant democracy of Jamaica. It is not only the Indian diaspora and cultural bonds that bring our two countries together, our belief in democracy and liberty also binds us together.”

“The idea that all citizens are treated equally is a central pillar of the Jamaican Constitution. Our founding fathers too shared the same belief and sought individual liberty for every citizen of India. They created a modern nation with freedom, democracy, and equality as its soul. And in doing so, they ensured that we continued to celebrate 'Unity in Diversity, which is so similar to Jamaica's motto of 'Out of many, one People'.” He continued

Moreover, he also added that “With ample natural resources, strategic location, young population, and dynamic leadership, Jamaica is poised for even greater economic success. Its leadership in the CARICOM region, international rules-based behavior, and the desire to shoulder greater responsibility make it a partner of choice for other countries.”

Then the President pointed out that Jamaica's strategic position is in the vicinity of some of the largest global economies, and its talented pool of English-speaking youth, provides it with an excellent opportunity to become a 'knowledge highway' and benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He also added that India shares Jamaica's Vision 2030 goals of empowering its people and ensuring a secure, cohesive, and just society while becoming a prosperous and sustainable economy.

Moreover, he also said that “For a country with less than 3 million people, it is amazing to see how Jamaica exerts its dominance in athletics at the Olympics, World Championships, and other premier sporting events. India is willing to learn lessons in sports and athletics from Jamaica”

In addition to this, the president also talked about the music and entertainment sector mentioning that in music and entertainment, cross-pollination would enrich the entertainment industries in both countries. He also added that in hospitality and tourism, there is a great scope for cooperation and learning from each other. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that the convergences and complementarities would be mutually beneficial.

Furthermore, he pointed out that we should continue to work together to convert our shared ideals into practical cooperation and to create a more equitable world order. He said that the India-Jamaica partnership would not just lead to building a bright future for our people but would also act as a bridge to a more united, humane, and prosperous world.

He underlined that Jamaica has a very special place in India and among our people. Names of cricket icons like George Headley, Michael Holding, and Chris Gayle are admired by cricket lovers in India. Especially the greatness of Usain Bolt is well known to Indian sports lovers. Speaking of trade and economic cooperation the president said that these are vital pillars of India-Jamaica friendship. We see our economies complementing each other, not just for trade, but also to transform our economies through the digital revolution.

He finally concluded that “We must get our young minds to work jointly in several fields like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Jamaican traditional medicine and Ayurveda, and in building together a climate-smart world. We must capture their imagination and energy to build a society that is prosperous, progressive, and peaceful”

Today, the President is said to leave for the second leg of his state visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.