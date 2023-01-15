New Delhi: Delhi University’s Hansraj College has stopped serving non-vegetarian food since the college resumed its physical classes on February 17, 2022. Delhi University first shut down and switched to online classes in March 2020 when the national lockdown was imposed at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and resumed physical classes in February 2022.

Following the decision, many of the students expressed their displeasure and claimed they were not even consulted before taking a decision. Hansraj College Principal Professor Rama said that the college had stopped serving non-veg nearly three to four years ago and that the current decision must have been taken after considering the consent of the students.

Also read: Vegetarian customer finds chicken bones in veg biriyani at a restaurant in Indore

Principal Rama said, "About 90 per cent of the students in the college are vegetarian. The committee must have consulted the students before restricting non-veg food. The administration also has not received any complaint against the decision of serving only vegetarian food. The ones, who want to consume non-veg, can go outside the college campus and have it."