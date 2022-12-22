New Delhi: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Haryana on Wednesday after completing the Rajasthan leg, will reach the national capital Delhi on December 24. The yatra will enter Delhi from the Badarpur border at 6 am on its 108th day. The yatra will have a stopover at Ashram Chowk in Delhi for rest. Later, the yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort at 4.30 pm via Nizamuddin, ITO Chowk and Rajghat.

President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Anil Chaudhary while addressing a presser said that the party has launched a mobile number and website for people to join the yatra. People can give a missed call to the mobile number 9625777907 or register online on the yatra website. After filling the form on it, an e-Pass will be issued to join the journey.

People can register on the website till 12 pm on December 23. Chaudhary said that more than 25,000 Congress workers and citizens of Delhi have registered themselves. Chaudhary said that Rahul Gandhi during the Delhi leg of the yatra will raise common people's issues like inflation, unemployment, communalism and 'anti-national decisions' of the government. Congress leader Ajay Maken said that Rahul Gandhi has become the "voice of the country" against inflation, unemployment, hatred, the growing gap between the poor and the rich and the government's benefits to a special class at the international level.