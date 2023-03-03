New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for defaming the country in Cambridge University by saying his phone was being tapped through the Israeli spyware Pegasus. BJP spokesperson Tom Vaddakan said Gandhi is hallucinating things and his statement in Cambridge was a fallout of that.

Vaddakkan said BJP does not need to tap Gandhi's phone. This is a baseless allegation, he added. Hitting out at Gandhi, Vaddakkan said when Indians are being attacked outside the country, he does not say anything and when he goes abroad, he makes statements against India's democracy.

Earlier, addressing at Cambridge University, Gandhi had alleged that intelligence officers had asked him to be careful while speaking on his phone as it had Pegasus. He said that many other politicians had the experience of having this spying device on their phone.

Yet again questioning BBC over its source of funding, Vaddakkan said that if BBC's documentary and the Hindenburg report were seen in a single frame, then there are many things that can be observed. "Under the system of taxation that exists in the country, tax has to be paid. While it was not even a tax raid, it was just a survey. Why didn't BBC make a documentary on it? Also, they should disclose the source of their funding," he said.

Deliberating on development of Kerala, Vaddakkam said there is only one single model and that was of development. "Issues including airway connection, highway connection, water and electricity are the agenda for Kerala's development. The countrymen cares only about these issues," the BJP spokesperson said. He further said that as far as the upliftment of Christians among minorities is concerned then it too was an issue of development. "We will win on these issues in Kerala as well. The current government in Kerala has not done development but only upliftment," he said.