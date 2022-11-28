New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday highlighted the present political will between India and Bangladesh in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. "Bangladesh always comes first in India's neighbourhood first policy. Bangladesh is also the largest business partner of India in South Asia," said Murmu during her interaction with the new High Commissioner of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Md Mustafizur Rahman. Rahman and envoys of four other nations on Monday submitted their credentials to President Murmu.

Asserting that he will try to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh, Rahman termed the existing relationship between both countries as "a model in relation with neighbours." Before assuming charge as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India, Rahman was Bangladesh's ambassador to Switzerland.

Along with Rahman, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Shaheeb, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Hussain Muhammed Alshaall, ambassador of the Republic of Latvia and Japan ambassador Suzuki Hiroshi also submitted their credentials to President Murmu.