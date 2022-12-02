New Delhi: The answers that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar's murder, gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and during the police interrogation are the same, police sources said on Friday. According to sources, the confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody are similar to those in response to the questions asked during his polygraph and narco-analysis test.

"He fully cooperated during both tests. He gave the same responses to the questions that were asked by the police during interrogation. There was no change in a statement during his polygraph and narco-analysis test," said a source. He accepted to have killed his live-in-girlfriend and also confessed to having disposed off her body parts in different locations across the forest areas of Delhi, the source added.

However, police are yet to find the skull of Walkar and are still hunting for the same along with other remaining parts of the body. Police sources said they were now sure that what Poonawala confessed during the interrogation and during the subsequent polygraph and narco analysis is the same. So, this avoids any kind of new twists in the ongoing investigation.

The sources said that the DNA report of Walkar is expected by next week and since more than 13 bones had been recovered so far, only the quantum and quality of specific bones would be matched by the doctor to ascertain and confirm the death of Walkar. "We have enough evidence to prove that he killed his live-in partner.

However, we are still awaiting for the digital footprints and evidence which will play a vital role in view of investigation," said sources, adding that we have gathered more evidence in the case as the investigation was still in progress. However, police did not divulge further details as it may hamper their ongoing investigation.

Tihar jail administration has increased the security outside Aaftab Amin Poonawalla's barrack, as the four-member Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached Tihar for the 'Post-Narco Test Interview', as per the Jail authorities. Reportedly, after the narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawalla, a four-member team is visiting the Central jail for conducting a 'Post-Narco Test Interview'.

As per information, the Jail Authorities have deployed an additional guard outside Aaftab's barrack, after the attack on the Jail Van ferrying Aaftab outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi's Rohini. Aftab has been kept at Cell no 15 of Jail No 4 inside the Tihar Jail after a Delhi Court sentenced him to 13 days of judicial custody.

Jail Authority further informed that in view of the danger to Aftab inside the jail, "special vigil is being kept around his cell". Along with Aaftab, two under-trial accused in a theft case have been kept inside the same cell and have been asked to keep watch on Aftab, the Jail Authority informed. Sources say, "Aftab isn't talking too much with them".

According to the prison officials, the arrangement was made keeping in view the security of the accused who was attacked outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Delhi. Notably, two men with swords, identified as Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gurjar, attacked the police van carrying Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, outside the FSL office on Monday. (with Agency inputs)