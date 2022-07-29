New Delhi: A President cannot favor any specific section and the 'Rashtrapati' position is the custodian of all sections of the society. Even former Presidents must fulfill all these responsibilities and they need to work on Constitutional principles which is their national duty," Ram Nath Kovind said.

Even after Presidents demit office, it is their national duty to keep following all Constitutional principles, treating all sections of the society and religions as equal, former President Ram Nath Kovind said on July 29.

A President cannot favor any specific section and the 'Rashtrapati' position is the custodian of all sections of the society. Even former Presidents must fulfill all these responsibilities and they need to work on Constitutional principles which is their national duty," Kovind said. Kovind demitted office on Monday after completing his five-year term.

The former President heaped praises on B R Ambedkar, saying "apart from giving a strong foundation to our democracy, he also worked towards women empowerment, industrial development and for other vulnerable sections of the society".

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar lauded the work done by Kovind during his tenure as President, saying he worked towards the uplift of all sections of society. Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale also recited a few couplets, praising Kovind.

Religious leaders from Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, and Jainism attended the program and felicitated Kovind.