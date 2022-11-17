New Delhi/Ghaziabad: At least 140 inmates at Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad have been diagnosed with HIV, officials said on Thursday. They further revealed that 140 inmates tested positive for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) during the health screening of a total of 5500 prisoners.

Another 35 inmates were also diagnosed with TB during the screening, an official said. The HIV patients are being treated by the State AIDS Control Society. HIV is a viral disease that attacks the immune system of the body. If not treated in time, HIV leads to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).