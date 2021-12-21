Balrampur (Chhattisgarh): The CRPF has recovered 7 IED tiffin bombs from the Chunchuna and Pundag areas of Samri police station in Balrampur. A team of security forces is engaged in the search on the spot.

The CRPF team got an information that IED plants have been installed by the Naxalites at a distance of one kilometre in Bhutahi Mod Road. While searching, the first three IEDs were found, on further search, 4 more IEDs were found.

The IED was kept buried under the road but the wires were visible on the road. The forces were successful in recovering the IED with the help of a wire. The Naxalites had planted the IED in the manner so that all the seven IEDs can explode simultaneously. The operation was successfully carried out by the team of CRPF 62nd Battalion and all the IEDs were recovered. The CRPF Bomb Disposal Squad defused the IEDs.

The Budhapahar area of ​​Balrampur is considered a stronghold of Naxalites. This area is adjacent to the border of Jharkhand thus Naxalites can move in both the states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The Ministry of Home Affairs in a recent report stated there was talk of a large number of Naxalite activities in the old mountain.

