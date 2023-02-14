Bilaspur: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait called upon the farmers to fight for their rights unitedly. Tikait, who is on a tour to Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday extended his support to the Hasdev Aranya movement, which is fighting for the cause of farmers in Chhattisgarh. During his visit to Bilaspur, Tikait, while trying to draw a parallel, said, “The hospital runs till the disease persists. Similarly, there is also the farmer's movement. If the movement ends, the whole system will become barren”.

He said that the eyes of the BJP government at the Centre are on the farmers' lands. “Big businessmen, and industrialists are investing their money in the land. A big conspiracy is going on, if we want to save our land, we have to take the stand of the movement,” Tikait said. A mass movement will be needed in the country for the MSP Guarantee Act and to implement the report of the Swaminathan Committee, he said.

He said that an ideological war was going on across the country. “No weapon will bring a change in the world, but only ideological revolution,” he said. The farmer leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rising unemployment in the country. “It was promised to give two crore jobs per year. But there are no jobs. The government had also promised to deposit Rs 15 lakhs in every person's account when we asked about the Rs 15 lakhs, we got 5 kg food grains and today we are not sure about even 5 kg food grains,” Tikait said.

“We raise the issues of farmers and labourers in the country. The farmer is not ready to give up his land and property. The way farmers are becoming homeless, their lands are being looted, the Central and State governments are responsible for that,” he said. Regarding the farmer policies of the Chhattisgarh government, Rakesh Tikait said that "some arrangements and policies of the government are good." These policies should be implemented in the whole country, he said. However, he also said that some policies are implemented “under the pressure of the Government of India”. Tikait opposed the felling of forest trees saying this would harm the environment.