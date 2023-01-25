Dantewada: A total of 10 Naxalites, including two carrying cash rewards, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Wednesday. The Naxalites quit the Maoist movement and surrendered under the Lon Varattu (return to your village) campaign run by the police in the district, DIG CRPF Vinay Pratap Singh said at a press conference.

The intelligence cell of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) played a significant role in the process of surrender, the officer said. As per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, necessary assistance will be provided to them, he said. As many as 591 Naxalites, among them 149 carrying cash rewards, have surrendered in the Dantewada district under the 'Lon Varratu' campaign since June 2020, he added.

"Today, a day before Republic Day, a total of 10 Naxalites, including two prized Naxalites, have decided to surrender and join the mainstream. This is a positive development since the effort to make the district Naxal-free has been going on for the past several months. The administration, police, and CRPF have received the most important success today," said the DIG CRPF .

"The media also has a huge contribution to this. It has helped in spreading the message of this campaign far and wide. All of the Naxalites are happy to surrender under this campaign. They faced many problems in the Naxalite organization, however, now they are happy to join the mainstream of society and will do farming," said Singh.

"We will continue this effort till the Naxal activity is eliminated. The commandants of two battalions have also contributed significantly - one is the Commandant 231 CRPF Battalion posted in Sukma and the other is the 195 CRPF Battalion deployed in the Wasoor area," he said.