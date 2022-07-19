Sitamarhi (Bihar): In a Udaipur like incident where a tailor was beheaded, a youth was attacked by unknown miscreant allegedly because he was watching profile of controversial BJP leader Nupur Sharma in Sitamarhi, Bihar. Ankit Jha- watching profile on his mobile, has received serious injuries. He was admitted to the nearby hospital.

Youth attacked with knife while watching Nupur Sharma's profile on his mobile

Talking to Etv Bharat Ankit Jha says "I was watching the status of nupur Sharma status on my mobile at a roadside stall when few people and asked whether I was Sharma's supporter. I told that as I was a Hindu I support Nupur Sharma. This led to a tiff and then they suddenly attacked me with a knife. I managed to get hold of one man but later a crowd of 20 to 30 people came and took him away," Jha told Etv Bharat. The statement went viral and is being debated all over.

Ankit's father Manoj Jha alleged that it was an attempt to murder case but police has registered a simple case against the miscreants. He also demanded police protection for his son and his family. "We are living under spell of fear because they will attack on us again", father added.

In Udaipur a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded as he had supported Nupur Sharma on social media. 48-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed on June 28 by two cleaver-wielding men — Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad — who posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both the main accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours later.