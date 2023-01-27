Lakhisarai (Bihar): A wrestler died as he suffered injuries in a wrestling competition in Bihar's Lakhisarai on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Tripurari Yadav, a resident of the Mokama in Bihar. Like every year, a wrestling competition was organised in Lakhisarai. The wrestling competition continued till late Thursday night. Tripurari Kumar had to fight with wrestler Genu. The fight between the two wrestlers went on for a long time. Suddenly, during the fight, Tripurari Yadav got a twist in his neck and died on the spot, sources said.

On receiving the information, the Mednichowki police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. After understanding the whole matter, the police called the deceased's relatives. Medni Police SHO Athar Rabbani said, "Following the process, the body was handed over to the relatives and sent to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The organiser of the wrestling competition and the referee are absconding, both are being searched."

Earlier, two bull tamers were reported dead and over 60 other participants were injured during the famous traditional Jallikattu competition held at Palamedu in Tamil Nadu. The injured have been shifted to the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital here. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to the deceased.

One of the deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Aravind, who was leading in third place after he controlled about nine bulls, but was hit by one of them. The severely injured tamer was initially rushed to the primary health centre (PHC) for first aid and later referred to the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital. "He was gored in the abdomen when he attempted to embrace the bull during the sport," a senior police officer said.