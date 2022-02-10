New Delhi: RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Manoj Jha on Thursday demanded an end to prevailing online education at schools and colleges in the country saying students were “suffering a lot” by the online studies and “widening the inequality gap” among the students was being witnessed.

Jha while speaking over the matter in the Rajya Sabha urged the government to resume physical classes at all the schools, colleges and universities in the country saying that the poor students are “finding it difficult to study digitally”. “The damage caused to the students due to online studies cannot be compensated. This education is widening the inequality gap. Poor Internet is costing them. I am a teacher myself. I am feeling how the marginalised sections are being troubled,” the RJD MP said.

“When I take an online class, I see that many students keep sitting with the video off. Education is not interactive. This is the biggest obstacle in the way of knowledge production, knowledge sharing. This is all my experience as a teacher that I am sharing. I understand how much loss students are suffering due to online classes,” he explained.

Jha demanded that all universities, colleges, schools be opened immediately and studies be started “by sitting in the classroom, which used to happen before”. “The sooner the work is done on this, the better it will be for the future interests of the students”, he felt.

