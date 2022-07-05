Patna: NDA Presidential candidate and former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu visited Patna as part of her election campaign on Tuesday. She landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at 11.13 am in a special aircraft. Several leaders including Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha, and BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal were present at the Patna airport to welcome her.

Murmu was scheduled to visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour. "Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election," a BJP leader said.

She is scheduled to fly out of Patna in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.