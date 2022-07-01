Patna: In a bid to provide houses to the poor, the State government is preparing a plan for them. Speaking to the media, Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Ramsurat Rai said the State will construct colonies in districts in which houses will be allocated to the homeless so that they would not live with the stigma that they don't have their own house. If they are provided with a roof, they would focus on their livelihood.

Revenue Minister Ramsurat Rai explains about the upcoming project for landless people

To identify land for the project, the State government has been conducting a survey. Once the survey is completed then the government would construct colonies there and allocate the houses to the poor. Although the State wants to build such colonies across the State but due to legal problems they are carrying out a survey to find out the suitable land for the project.

While colonies will be named as Modi and Nitish Nagar after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "As we are aware that houses are being constructed for the homeless under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) whosoever is left out with the PMAY scheme will be accommodated here. Though the Bihar government is preparing such a plan for the first time "we would review all pros and cons before the approval."

Minister Rai said that the State is planning to provide houses to all eligible homeless. After being inducted into the Cabinet, he resumed allotment of houses in eight districts and allocation in the remaining 30 districts is yet to begin. The homeless whose names are missing in Awas Yojana and do not have own roof will be given a house in the Modi Nagar and Nitish Nagar Colonies and this would be the dream project of the Bihar government.