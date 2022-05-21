Darbhanga (Bihar): Maithili film 'Dhuin' has been included in the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022, in France. Many films from the country and abroad have been selected for the festival. Six films have been selected from India, which are films in various regional languages including Hindi. The jury will watch this film at the festival which will run till 26 May. The selection of Maithili films at this festival is a matter of enthusiasm for the filmmakers here.

Dhuin is a Maithili word that means mist. The film is produced, directed, and edited by Achal Mishra, a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. The film depicts an aspiring artist who wants to move from a small town in Bihar to the big screen in Mumbai. For this, the youth constantly strives. Meanwhile, he has to struggle a lot. Meanwhile, at the time of Corona, he has to deal with a financial crisis due to the nationwide lockdown.

''We are very happy. We have made a small film in a very small way by shooting with a team of 3-4 people in 10-15 days. In such a situation, it is very special for us that it has reached the Cannes. We have made this film among the people of Darbhanga. The film was shot in January 2021. It is my endeavor to take Maithili's identity further," said Achal Mishra, director of Dhuin.

Abhinav Jha, Vijay Kumar Sah, Prashant Rana, and Satyendra Jha have made the film memorable with excellent performances in the film. The story and screenplay of the story also keep the audience engaged. Director Achal Mishra has earlier made the Maithili film 'Gamak Ghar', which was successful in getting awards in many film festivals in the country and abroad.

The film was awarded for Best Direction at the 2020 New York Indian Film Festival. Director Achal Mishra has studied in London. Despite this, they are engaged in film production due to their civilization and culture.

Six Indian films are being screened at the Cannes Film Market this year. These include Rocketry - The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Maithili), and Nirayaye Thatthakalulla Maram (Malayalam).

