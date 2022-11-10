Nawada (Bihar): In a tragic incident, five persons of the same family allegedly died by suicide by taking poison in Bihar's Nawada, sources said. Another person of the same family is admitted to hospital in a critical condition. Police suspect that the family was under heavy debt due to which they took the extreme step. As per police, two people died on the spot, while remaining three died during treatment at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Kedarnath Gupta, his wife Anita Devi, two daughters Shabnam Kumari and Gudiya Kumari and son Prince Kumar. The condition of daughter of the deceased couple is critical at the district hospital. It is said that Gupta, originally a resident of Rajauli had shifted to Adarshnagar locality of ​​Nawada city and started a business here.

According to locals, Gupta had taken a loan from someone, which he was under pressure to repay. The family members collectively consumed the poison due to increased pressure from the creditor, said locals. They further said the family members consumed the poison on the city outskirts.