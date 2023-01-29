Patna: Popular youtuber Khan Sir has landed in a controversy after he allegedly talked about ethnic cleansing. The online tutor, Khan Sir, brought this issue up while teaching and explaining about the Tibetan crisis and how China captured Tibet. He was seen in a purported video talking about how China separated families in Tibet and sent them to different parts of the country leaving the Tibetan people searching for their family members rather than fighting against the capture of their land.

After the video went viral, people started demanding his channel be banned. The video was allegedly shared by a multimedia journalist, Meer Faisal. While sharing the video, Faisal wrote, "This man Khan Sir is a teacher from Bihar with over 20 million YouTube subscribers. In this video, he is outspokenly asking for more ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris along the lines of Tibet. Recently he was invited in Kapil Sharma show."

Replying to Faisal, Youtube wrote, "we've passed this along for a closer look. appreciate your report!", sources said. The Patna-based youtuber had allegedly compared the Tibet situation to Kashmir and suggested that the Government take similar steps being taken by China. The real name of Khan Sir is not known. The latest video has kicked off a controversy once again.