A Bihar doctor was caught on tape negotiating child trafficking deal with a prospective buyer.

West Champaran: A video of a doctor discussing sale of a newborn boy to a man at a hospital in Bihar's West Champaran has trickled out in the social media. In what appears to be a sting on child trafficking racket, the doctor is seen sharing the images of the child and revealing the offer price for the child.

In the video, the doctor was seen discussing with a man about the possibility of buying a newborn through his sources. The doctor who was seen sitting on his consultation table discussing the sale of infant. When the person who was seen negotiating with the doctor asks about the child, the doctor is heard saying the party was not negotiating for the money.

When the unseen man was heard asking the doctor about the health of the child, the doctor, apparently impatient, pulls out out his mobile, and shows the boy's pictures. "The boy is absolutely healthy. He was 2.5 kg as soon as he was born. The child is absolutely normal like other children. He was born last night only and its cost is Rs 4 lakhs," the doctor was heard saying.

Based on the video, it can be assumed that it was taken from 'Neetu Surgical Care', a private clinic in Indra Chowk, Bettiah. The doctor's prescription pad was visible when the video shows the doctor's table. It becomes visible when the doctor was seen showing the pictures of the boy.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the additional Chief Medical Officer of the district has written to the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate seeking action against the individual doctor caught in the act. The DM too has insisted the police to take action against the racket within 24 hours.

(ETV Bharat could not independently verify the veracity of the viral video.)