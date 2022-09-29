Patna (Bihar): Anand Kumar, an Indian mathematician, best known for his 'Super 30' program started in Patna for coaching underprivileged students. Bihar, now has another young mathematician, a student of Class 3, Bobby Raj, who is said to easily solve mathematics problems of Class 10.

All the senior class students of the village come to study mathematics from him. Living in Chapaur village of Masaurhi, this 8-year-old 'maths guru' has the ability to teach mathematics to students of Class 10, said his parents.

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Bobby Raj and his parents said that when all the coaching schools were closed during the Corona period, Bobby used to teach students at home. Bobby's father Rajkumar and mother Chandraprabha Kumari opened a private school in the year 2018, in which, children from nursery to Class X are taught. They also give tuition to the students, in which Bobby teaches mathematics to senior class students.

Chandraprabha Kumari, Bobby Raj's mother said, "After seeing Bobby's talent, we decided that he will teach mathematics in our tuition classes. He teaches maths in a very simple manner and can clear any doubt easily. We took this step to educate everyone during the COVID pandemic."

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood also praised the talented Bobby Raj, when he was on a visit to Patna to attend a program. After which, the actor also tweeted a photo with Bobby. Seeing Bobby's talent, Sonu decided to help him in achieving his dream of becoming a scientist by taking responsibility for Bobby's further education.