Agartala: The Tripura government is contemplating connecting the state with Myanmar through the Kaladan river while the work is underway for setting up another multimodal logistic hub on the banks of river Gomati that flows to Bangladesh. Special Secretary Sandip R Rathore while confirming the development said that due to the improvement of the transport system, tourism and trade are expanding in the state.

In addition to increasing rail, road and air services, water transport infrastructure is being developed, he added. Rathore said construction of another multimodal 'logistics hub' on the banks of river Gomati at Udaipur has started and 20 acres of land has been allotted to the Transport Department to implement the scheme.

Over 36.33 acres are proposed to be put into use for the project, he said. He said that the preparation of DPR for this project has already started. Also, with the aim of making Tripura the gateway to South-East Asia through the International Kaladan Multimodal Project of the Government of India, plans have been made to connect Tripura by waterway through the Kaladan river in Myanmar to Sittwe and Palatwa seaports by using Kolkata, Coxs Bazar, Chittagong and Ashuganj ports in Bangladesh, the official said.

He further said that Tripura currently has six national highways with a length of 888.81 km and four more in-principle national highways with a distance of 229.25 km. On October 27, 2021, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced nine projects totalling Rs 2,752 crore for the improvement and widening of national highways in the state. The work on the projects is progressing rapidly, the official informed.