Tezpur (Assam ): In a prohibitory order issued on Friday, the District Magistrate of Sonitpur has declared the area within a radius of about 3 km from the perimeter of the Air Force station as a "No Drone Zone".

In view of the safety and security of the Air Force Station and a report received from the Chief Administrative Officer, Air Force Station, and Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur, the order prohibited the use of non-conventional aerial objects /drones from being flown within a radius of three km without prior permission from appropriate authorities.

"According to the order, any drone found flying in this area without permission will be destroyed or seized as per the Home Ministry SOP and Drone Rules, 2021 of the Government of India," stated the order. The order shall take effect immediately and shall remain in force until further orders are issued, officials said.