Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Police have arrested two more accused in connection with the gangrape of a 16-year-old in Kumarghat that took place on October 19 in the Unakoti district of Tripura.

Police officials said, "We have arrested two persons identified as Baptu Das and Rajesh Malakar on Wednesday night and already four arrests were made in connection with the gangrape case that took place on October 19. The arrests were made after we found specific evidence against the accused persons. Based on the evidence collected, we have arrested six accused," they added.

"An incident about rape was reported on October 20 at Fatikroy Police Station. On receiving the information police immediately registered a case vide No. Fatikroy PS case No. 2022FTK045 U/S 376 (3)/ 109 IPC AND SEC 04 POCSO ACT. After registration of the case, all necessary legal steps have been taken including medical check-ups and recording of the judicial statement of the victim girl. Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim girl was lured by her friend (another girl) and was taken to a rented house at Kumarghat where a party was going on. The girl was taken to one room and given a drink. Subsequently, the girl was gang raped”, the statement of the police added.

However, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has come out in support of the BJP minister's son whose name was also mentioned in the case. "A rape incident took place at Kumarghat on October 19 which should not have happened, but the CPI(M) and Congress just to gain attention are involving the son of minister Bhagaban Das in the case, " Chowdhary said.

“We were observing what opposition political parties are saying and were waiting for the police’s action. In that rape case, Tripura Police arrested six persons but they didn’t arrest the son of Minister Bhagaban Das because he was not involved in the incident. The minister's son was out of station since October 10. The opposition did this just to tarnish the image of the minister and his family. Police have clearly said there is no involvement of the son of the minister,” he said.