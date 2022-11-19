Moirgaon (Assam): A viral video that surfaced on social media depicted a heart-breaking marriage of a youth with his long-time girlfriend who died of illness in a private hospital in Guwahati in Assam on Friday. The man even pledged in front of the dead body that he will remain single all his life.

The video shows the youth identified as Bitupan Tamuli smearing vermillion on the forehead and cheeks of the girl as one does to his newly wedded wife. The 27-year-old youth then put a white garland around the neck of the girl lying down on the floor. The youth then took another garland- touched her several parts and then wore it- marking the ritual to complete the process of marriage.

Man marries dead girlfriend at her funeral

According to the bride's family, Bitupan and Prathana Bora were in love with each other for quite a long time and that they were aware of the relationship. His family too was in the know of things and they had already made the wedding plans before the untimely demise of Prathana.

"Few days before, Parthana suddenly fell ill and she was taken to a private hospital in Guwahati. Though we tried a lot but we couldn’t save her. She died on Friday evening," Subhon Bora- one of her relatives said. A devastated Bitupan came to the funeral armed with the wedding materials.

"When Bitupan arrived, he announced that he was going to marry her. We couldn’t say anything because this was beyond our imagination. We were wondering whether someone can love my sister this deep. And yet, here we are witness to it," Subhon, Prathana’s cousin said.

"Through the entire process of the "marriage", Bitupan was crying and performing all the rituals. My sister was really fortunate. She wanted to become the bride of Bitupan and the man fulfilled her last wish. What more can I say," Subhon said, adding that the entire family was moved by the act of love.