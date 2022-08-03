Agartala: The Student Federation of India (SFI) and Tribal Student Union (TSU), two student bodies of opposition CPI(M), on Wednesday held a massive protest by blocking roads in Agartala city demanding the recruitment of teachers in all schools across the state.

While speaking to reporters, SFI state president Sandipan Deb said, "The schools across the state are facing a severe crisis of teachers and despite receiving information about the fact, the government is not taking any initiative to recruit teachers in the schools."

"Today SFI, TSU as per prescheduled protest program, we have blocked the road for 15 minutes in Battala. Our demand is that government should recruit teachers as soon as possible. Students are protesting and blocking roads across the state demanding teachers while MLAs and Ministers are enjoying their benefits sitting inside AC rooms. Our protest will continue in the coming days", he said.

The SFI and TSU workers blocked the Nagerjola Motor Stand, which is one of the largest motor stands in Tripura, and in the meantime, a huge contingent of CRPF and police rushed there to clear the spot. A scuffle between the workers of SFI and TSU had taken place. The police detained them all and cleared the road.