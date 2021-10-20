Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb urged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to act strictly against 'fundamentalists' trying to disrupt the longstanding camaraderie of India and Bangladesh. According to him, the attacks were a part of well-orchestrated conspiracy by vested interest quarters to disrupt the ties between the two countries.

Addressing the media at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport after his return from Rajasthan on Tuesday, Deb said; “The fundamentalist elements are trying to destroy the ties between India and Bangladesh. They have plotted the whole incident.”

The CM added, “Bangladesh has made a lot of progress in the recent past. Economically, they have come a long way. I hope the Bangladesh government led by PM Sheikh Hasina will take strict action against the fundamentalists. The government of that country has to deal with this fundamentalism with force.”

He also said that a person arrested in connection with the incident has connection with the fundamentalist organisation. "Whatever may be their plans, I am sure that the Bangladesh administration will foil their efforts to disrupt the bilateral ties," Deb added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dr Manik Saha issued a statement condemning the violent incidents and extended solidarity towards the Hindu minorities residing in Bangladesh. “The recent attacks on Durga Puja pandals have let loose a reign of terror in the minds of lakhs of Hindu people living in Bangladesh. Till date, they are going through a fear-psychosis and the Bangladesh government must act swiftly to instil confidence among the minority people”, the statement read.

It added that the radical powers were once again trying to rear their head in Bangladesh resulting in the resurgence of anti-Hindu violence in the country. “All those who are involved in this should be brought to justice and subjected to exemplary punishment”, the statement said. It also added that the party was keeping a close watch on the situation prevailing in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, several protest marches and demonstrations were being staged here in the city in front of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Office. Demand to cancel the upcoming Bangladesh Film Festival in Rabindra Bhavan was also raised.

