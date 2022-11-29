Tezpur (Assam): In a joint operation with Manipur Commandos, Assam Rifles has apprehended one active PLA cadre, Guwahati base defence spokesperson Lt.Col.Mahendra Rawat said on Tuesday.

"Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) in a joint operation with Manipur Commandos apprehended one active cadre of PLA group involved in misleading and recruiting innocent youth of border areas of Assam and Manipur," the spokesperson said.

The militant cadre was trained at Teiti Longmak Training Centre in Myanmar under Army Number 332 of 2016 batch, Rawat said. He was posted to 252 Battalion of PLA and was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal in 2017.

He, along with five cadres, crossed the Indo-Mayanmar Border in 2018 and he stayed in Mumbai for a few months before coming back to Jiribam due to Covid-19.