Agartala: In a recently conducted mass screening in drug rehabilitation centers in and around Agartala city, an alarming number of patients were found positive for HIV.

Tripura AIDS Control Society, with the help of NGOs, has carried out the screening in 14 drug rehabilitation centers run by different social organizations and has surprisingly found that 182 patients test positive for HIV. According to sources in Tripura AIDS Control Society, a total of 700 patients were screened. Moreover, the society has also conducted screenings in schools and colleges as per the instructions of former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb.

"We have also carried out HIV testing in selected 108 schools and in colleges in which we have found 211 students are HIV positive, among whom 122 are found active users of injectable drugs. Screenings have also been done in colleges and the number of active patients found in colleges stood at 36," the source said. The source said some people have also been infected with the Hepatitis C virus.

On steps taken to combat the situation, the source said that an antiretroviral treatment facility is being installed in GB Pant hospital, Agartala. The process will be completed very shortly. Apart from that, arrangements for anti-opioid substitute treatment for drug users are also being developed in Agartala.