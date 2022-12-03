New Delhi : Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday says, Badminton star PV Sindhu represents 'Nari Shakti' for the Navy and all elements of physical fitness important for the armed forces. We look at her as a brand ambassador for us who can encourage our personnel to do better.

In reciprocation, Sindhu said 'in the Navy and Army, discipline is very important. Coming here and participating in events means a lot to me. The hard work Navy personnel do, it's not an easy thing. Hard work is the key to success."