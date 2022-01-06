Melbourne: World number one Novak Djokovic has decided to mount a legal challenge to his visa cancellation by Australia.

As per a report in a media outlet, Djokovic had to spend eight hours in detention at Melbourne Airport where he unsuccessfully pleaded his case to border officials.

The defending Australian Open champion now may be ordered to leave Melbourne as early as Thursday evening as Australian Border Force has stated that he failed to provide appropriate evidence to enter Australia.

As per the guidelines, evidence must be presented at the border by people who are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Australia on Thursday cancelled world number one Novak Djokovic's visa to enter the country, Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed.

Earlier, Djokovic had landed in Australia citing a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open. The particular vaccine exemption which Djokovic cited created a huge controversy and it received backlash from the Australian public.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said Djokovic is no special case and the same rules as everyone will apply to him.

"Mr. Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison tweeted.

The nine-time Australian Open-winning Serbian is the most successful player in the tournament's history. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 career Grand Slams.

Season's first Grand Slam begins on January 17.

