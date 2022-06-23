Coimbatore: A woman constable from Andhra Pradesh, Seera Chandrakala has won four gold medals in 76 kg weight category at the Asian Power Lifting Competition here. Her first medal came by lifting 205 kg in the 76 kg category while she won 107.5 kg in brench press and 212.5 kg in deadlift, thus lifting a total of 525 kg.

At the age of just 13, she began taking formal training in weightlifting under the wings of Kandi Appa Rao, her coach. Inspired by Karanam Malleswari, Chandrakal eventually clinched four medals for her enthralling performance. Hailing from Vijayawada, Chandrakal works at the Nidamanoor Excise Depot. The department's officials, coach and State Powerlifting Association congratulated her on achieving this feat.

