Hyderabad: Rumours of India's tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik separating paths don't seem to subside anytime soon. If reports in the Pakistani media are to be believed, it has been a while since the duo last got together.

Other reports suggested that Malik cheated on Mirza during one of the TV shows. The star couple that got hitched in April 2010 is apparently living separately and co-parenting their son -- Izhaan. However, there has been no official confirmation of any of the reports doing the rounds.

But what may have fuelled the speculation is the post that India's ace tennis player shared on her social media platform. Mirza said: "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". This comes in the wake of another post where she said, "The moments that get me through the hardest days.''. The star couple has a 4-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik and Malik recently shared pictures of his birthday while Mirza's account didn't feature any photos related to it.