Hyderabad: A torn tendon has left India Tennis star Sania Mirza out of the US Open and a probable "change in retirement plans". The 35-year-old, nursing an injury, had earlier announced in January that she would be retiring from the sport by the end of 2022, however, if her Instagram post is anything to go by, there seems to be a shift in mindset.

"I just have some not so great news," the six-time Grand Slam doubles champion wrote on her Instagram story. "I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon. "I will be out for a (few) weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you all posted."

A year ago, the Hyderabadi trailblazer had told a media outlet after announcing retirement plans: "I am feeling exactly the same. I think it came as a bit of a shock to everyone and later I said that honestly, I shouldn't have announced it (about retiring at the end of this season) so soon and should have come closer to the end of the year and announced it because everybody got really emotional.

"I got so many messages and for me tennis will always be a very important part of my life. I am grateful for the memories and the achievements I have had. I do plan to finish at the end of the year, but I am in it a hundred percent and it is a long year ahead," Sania said.

Mirza did feature in the last week's Cincinnati Open and had made it up till the semis in women's doubles in Toronto. The US Open, 2022 will kick off on August 29 and conclude on September 11.