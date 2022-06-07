Paris: Tokyo Paralympics medallist Avani Lekhara shattered her own record to clinch gold in the Women's SH1 10m Air Rifle at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup in France.

The Tokyo Paralympian came up with a total score of 250.6 while her silver medallist Polish compatriot Emilia Babska scored a total of 247.6. The bronze medal was won by Sweden's Anna Normann, who registered a total of 225.6.

Before the tournament, Lekhara had taken to Twitter after her escort and coach were not cleared for the visa which could have led her to miss out on the World Cup.

With this performance, the 20-year-old has also booked her place at the Paris Olympics, 2024.