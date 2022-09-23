New Delhi: The Indian Hockey team's goakeeper PR Sreejesh said the International Hockey Federation rules allowed him to play with a 41 inch Hockey stick but Indigo prevented him from carrying his goal keeper kit unless he paid additional handling charges of Rs 1,500 more and called it out as a loot.

The Olympian medalist shared a picture of the receipt in twitter and wrote: "FIH allow me to play with a 41inch hockeystick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38inch. What to do? Pay extra Rs,1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage #loot".

"Terrible @IndiGo6E ! We know you have rules but pls ask your on- ground team to understand the situation & not hound @16Sreejesh who represents our country for a petty amount. Rules are fine, but common sense will tell you when you must make an exception!," a twitter user Tehseen Poonawalla wrote.

Indigo's official twitter handle which was prompt in responding to the messages it was being tagged to had not responded to the Olympian's complaint yet. When Indigo responds to this plaint, the copy will be updated here.