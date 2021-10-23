Las Vegas: Set to face Ike Villanueva at UFC Vegas 41 on Sunday, light-heavyweight fighter Nicolae Negumereanu is nothing but "hungry for victory". ETV Bharat caught up with him and Nicolae revealed his love for the sport, his career thus far and his prediction on the main event fight between Costa and Vettori.

Excerpts:

Q. You joined the UFC in 2019, you've lost one and won one so far. What is your game plan moving into the next one?

A. My goal is to win; I don’t care about anything else but winning.

Q. How did your MMA journey start?

A. Ever since I was a child, I was captivated by MMA especially the first fight I saw, I knew that is where I belong.

Q. Who is your pick for Cost vs Vettori fight?

A. I believe and I will bet on Costa. I like both the fighters equally but I will bet on Costa.

Q. Which fight was the most satisfying one of your career?

A. My last fight in the UFC was my most glorious victory. I went through a lot of struggles and hard training, and that is why it was the best victory I ever had. I got more joy getting a positive result after such a long and hard training.

Q. Do you have any message for your next opponent before UFC Vegas 41?

A. I am back and I am thirsty for each victory.

Q. What do you think about your opponent Villanueva? What is the most dangerous weapon you think he possesses?

A. Maybe he might have something unique that I’ve never seen before, but my training camp is preparing me to adapt to every circumstance that may arrive at the moment.

Q. What would be your dream fight? And a fight you really want to witness?

A. Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to fight Jon Jones, I have admired him ever since I was little.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou at the heavyweight.

Q. If you secure a win at UFC Vegas 41, do you have any name in your mind who you would like to call out for your next fight.

A. No, something might occur, I will have to see. I am waiting for my fans to direct me in that direction.

