Birmingham: Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the fifth day on Tuesday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Swimming:

Men

200m backstroke - heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men

Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm

Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Badminton:

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match - India vs Malaysia (10:00 pm)

Boxing:

63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Lawn Bowl:

Women

Fours Gold medal match - (4.15 PM)

Pair Round 1 - (1 PM)

Triples Round 1 - (1 PM)

Men

Singles round 1 - (4.15 pm)

Four round 1 - (8.45 pm)

Triples round 2 - (8.45 pm)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)

Athletics:

Men

Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)

High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)

Women

Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)

Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round - Manpreet Kaur - (3:30 pm)

Women's 100m Round 1 - Dutee Chand - (5:15 pm onwards)

Squash:

Women's singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm

Men's singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

Table Tennis:

Men's Gold Medal Match - India vs Singapore (6:00 pm IST)

Weightlifting:

Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)

87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)

Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - (06.30 pm).