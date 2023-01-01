Brighton (UK): Table-toppers Arsenal consolidated their lead at the top of the English Premier League after a comprehensive 4-2 victory over Brighton. Arsenal took the lead within two minutes of the start of the game thanks to Bukayo Saka's clinical finish. Before halftime, Martin Odegaard scored, and Eddie Nketiah made it two goals in two games since replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma halved the gap, but Gabriel Martinelli sealed the victory with an incredible assist from Odegaard. Evan Ferguson, 18, became Brighton's youngest Premier League scorer, and Arsenal survived a late scare when Mitoma had the ball in the net for 4-3 with stoppage time remaining, but the goal was ruled out for offside by Video Assistant referee (VAR).

Arsenal survived and have now won nine of their past ten Premier League games, putting them in a strong position to capture their first league title since 2003/04. Arsenal will lock horns with Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday and maybe 10 points clear by the time Manchester City visits Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next Thursday.

The Gunners lead the Premier League by seven points after 16 games, a lead that no previous Premier League leader has relinquished. "That was a big win against a really good side. We had big moments, we were ruthless, really clinical. We had some great moments and then as well there were moments where we had to dig in and suffer because they put you in trouble and are a really good side. If you expect to come here against Brighton and play them off the park and don't concede anything, it's extremely difficult. It was a big test for us to win again, three in a row. It's a big win and now onto the next one," mentioned Mikel Arteta as quoted by Sky Sports. (ANI)