Dubai: What better way of unwinding if you get to spend time at the beach? Team India did just that after energy-sapping Pakistan game, and then beating Hong Kong connivingly at the Asia Cup. Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, among others were seen having a gala time in Dubai at the beach. Skipper Rohit was seen paddling his boat while others too made the most of the gap before the next match.

"We had a holiday and Rahul Sir (Rahul Dravid) decided for a fun activity. It's good fun, relaxing. We are going to have fun," said Chahal in a video release by the BCCI on its Twitter handle. The players later took to volleyball and Chahal feels such activities bring players closer to each other and strengthens the team even as India coach Rahul Dravid looked like go for a sunbathe and enjoy the game from a distance.

"Everyone is enjoying and happy. They are excited as well because for some it's completely new. Such activity strengthens bonding among players, and you are unified as a team," he said. India is in a comfortable position in the ongoing Asia Cup after beating Pakistan in a closely fought contest which they followed up with a lopsided win against Hong Kong.

Team India play their next match Sunday.