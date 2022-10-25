Hyderabad: Greats of the game and former cricketers Irfan Pathan, Sunil Gavaskar, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth were seen hopping, exulting, and celebrating India's win against arch-rivals Pakistan during the nerve-racking contest at the 90 thousand plus packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The camera captured all three of them anxiously until the last ball when R Ashwin was on the crease. Aswhin then hit the ball for a boundary that led to all of them and the crowd behind them jumping, giving high-fives and celebrating India famous victory over Pakistan.

Irfan also shared a video on his Twitter handle, where he is seen picking Kohli up while congratulating the former captain on victory against Pakistan. Wishing all his fan on the occasion of Diwali, he captioned the video saying, "Patake to Kal hi is bande ne fod diye the,Diwali aaj Mubarak ho Sabhi ko. Lots of love to all. "

In front of a packed 90,000-plus crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Kohli redeemed himself with a magical 82 not out of 53 balls as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in one of their most memorable wins against Pakistan. Virat Kohli's sensational unbeaten 82-run knock in India's epic four-wicket win in the T20 World Cup opener was hailed as one-of-a-kind innings by the cricketing fraternity.