At the end of 10 overs

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been running the ship brilliantly, especially Rahul who has looked magnificent dispatching the ball for boundaries. It won't be long before Virat decided to up the momentum at we reach half way through the innings.

KL Rahul: 41 runs from 29 balls

Virat Kohli: 22 runs from 18 balls

At the end of powerplay (6 overs)

Indian batters looked circumspect against Zimbabwe bowlers and as they tried to break off, the team lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma, whose miscued pull shot couldn't get the ball the distrance to cross the boundary and got deposited in Masakadza's hands. Muzarabani took the wicket and Rohit got dismissed for 15 runs from 13 deliveries. On the other hand, Rahul, after a maiden in the first over, came up with a glorious pull for six as he looks to stretch his innings further. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are at the crease at the moment.

Rohit Sharma: 15 runs from 13 balls

KL Rahul: 20 runs from 17 balls

Virat Kohli: 9 runs from 5 balls

Richard Ngarava: 2 overs, Runs conceded - 1, Wicket - 0

Tendai Chatara: 2 overs, Runs 23, Wicket - 0

Blessing Muzarabani: 2 overs, Runs 11, Wicket - 1

Melbourne: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe in their final group match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. India made one change, bringing in wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant in place of veteran Dinesh Karthik.

Zimbabwe made two changes, with Wellington Masakadza and Tony Munyonga replacing Milton Shumba and Luke Jongwe. Already through to the semifinals, India need a win to top Group 2.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani.