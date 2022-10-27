After 6 overs:

India got the start it was looking for at the end of the powerplay. Vikramjit Singh (1 off 9 balls) got bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar whereas Axar Patel cleaned up Max ODowd (16 off 10 balls). Bhuvneshwar needs a special mention as he bowled two maiden overs in the match, completely taking the Netherlands by surprise by keeping them restricted.

Let's get started with Netherlands chase

Completion of India's innings at the end of 20 overs:

Here's a full innings report:

Sydney: Suryakumar Yadav once again provided the final flourish with a breathtaking 51 not out off only 25 balls as he overshadowed senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

The Indian batting save all but one fired in unison as skipper Rohit (53 off 39 balls) became the pace setter while the team's No. 1 batter Kohli played the role of an anchor to perfection with a top-score of 62 not out off 44 balls. Kohli conjured two vital partnerships -- 73 for the second wicket with Rohit and 95 for the unbroken third wicket with Surya as KL Rahul's (9 off 12 balls) second successive failure stuck out like a sore thumb.

But Rahul can consider himself a touch unlucky as right arm seamer Paul van Meekeren's delivery angled into his pads seemed like missing the leg-stump but he was advised against taking the review by the skipper. To be fair, the Netherlands bowlers did a reasonable job during the Powerplay when India scraped to 32 for 1.

India were 67 for 1 at the halfway stage but once Surya came in, the Orange' bowling unit did look intimidated and once Kohli started putting pressure there was literally no escape. The back-10 yielded as many as 112 runs, courtesy Surya, who again hit some breathtaking shots including a lofted extra cover drive and the lap scoop over deep fine leg. With as many as seven boundaries and a six off the last ball in his kitty, Surya showed why he is India's most important batter in the format.

After opting to bat, Rohit initially struggled with his timing and left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen was unlucky that Tim Pringle made a hash of an easy catch when the Indian captain had mis-timed a pull-shot. But once he connected a hook shot and then drove through the cover point region, he found some rhythm going his way as the fifty came off 35 balls. His innings had four boundaries and three sixes.

While Rohit attacked, Kohli was happy to let him take the lead but remained alert while taking singles and converting the ones into twos. Once Rohit was dismissed, Kohli showed some aggression as his running between the wickets put pressure on the Netherlands attack. Kohli's fifty came off 37 balls, with three fours and two sixes but he ran the opposition ragged before allowing Surya to pounce on them for a delicious run-feast.

India scores 179-2

Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 25 balls) went ballistic in these five overs smashing sixes and fours while Kohli (62 runs from 44 balls) played classic shots to bring up his half century. The run on the crease have been a stand out, thanks to bigger Australian grounds and athletic Dutch fielders. The Netherlands bowlers used the slower balls well and Indian bowlers in the hut would take a cue on how to bowl on this pitch. SKY finished the proceedings with a scoop for six.

After 15 overs:

With skipper Rohit Sharma (53 runs off 39 balls) back in the hut soon after the completion of his half-century, Virat took the responsibility and hit a flighted delivery straight into the boundary. Rohit's dismissal also brought India's new sensation Suryakumar Yadav even as India looked to up the ante. India reached 100 with Surya's two boundaries off van Meekeren, one he whipped it at backward square leg, the other a classic cover drive. India will look to accelerate big time as the last five over approaches.

Suryakumar Yadav: 17 runs from 9 balls

Virat Kohli: 32 runs from 30 balls

After 10 overs:

A disciplined bowling performance by the Netherlands' bowlers hasn't really allowed India to break-free as Rohit and Virat seek to deal with the early blow in KL Rahul. Rohit is looking to up the ante as he did in the 10th over with a boundary and a six off Leede.

Rohit Sharma: 42 runs from 32 balls

Virat Kohli: 14 runs from 16 deliveries

After 6 overs:

India lost one wicket in KL Rahul (9 off 12 balls) while skipper Rohit Sharma (16 off 16 balls) and Virat Kohli (6 runs from 8 balls) are on the crease at the end of the powerplay. Rohit played some majestic shots including a hook in the deep square leg off Paul van Meekeren. Rahul has been struggling for form for a while now and was dismissed by Meekeren. The skipper and the hero of the last match, Virat, will look to consolidate the innings hereon.

Sydney: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match at the SCG here on Thursday.

Both India and Netherlands have fielded unchanged playing XIs.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards(wk/c), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper,Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren.