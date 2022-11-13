Melbourne: England have won the toss on Sunday and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup here at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Here's what the captains had to say:

Babar: Would've also opted to bowl. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. Same team.

Buttler: Going to bowl first. Both teams come into this final in red hot form. Looking forward to the challenge. Little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today. Same team.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid