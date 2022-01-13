Cape Town: Rishabh Pant's dazzling century on Thursday helped India trudge to 198 against South Africa in the third and final match of the series here at Newlands.

Pant (100 off 139 balls) blasted all around the ground, hitting and clearing the fence at will when the other batters failed to make a mark in the series decider match.

South Africa need 212 runs to win the match and it will be up to the bowlers to pack the Proteas within the stipulated total.

Virat Kohli, who looked resolute throughout his innings of 29 runs, was again a victim of a similar outside off stump dismissal off Lungi Ngidi.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur scored 7 and 5 runs respectively while Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami couldn't open their accounts.

Brief Scores:

India: 223 and 198 all out in 67.3 overs. (R Pant 100 not out, V Kohli 29; Marco Jansen 4/36, K Rabada 3/53).

South Africa: 210 all out.