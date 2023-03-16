Mumbai: The recurrence of Shreyas Iyer's lower back injury will certainly impact India's World Cup preparations, feels stand-in ODI captain Hardik Pandya. Iyer has been ruled out of the Australia series due to lower back injury and he might be out for an indefinite period. With an average of 46 plus and a strike of nearly 97, Iyer has been an indispensable part of the ODI set-up.

"Obviously there is no timeline but we have to hope for the best," Pandya told the media here on Thursday evening. Pandya himself has had a long lay-off between 2019 and 2020 after undergoing a back surgery. "I have been in that situation where the back could be a problem, he said, recalling his own injury that kept him away from the Indian side for a long period."

He had no hesitation in admitting that it will impact India's combination during the three-match series but they also need to figure out possible solutions at the same time. "It is going to impact, obviously we are going to miss him but we will have to slowly start finding solutions if he is not around (for a long time). If he is around he is more than welcome but if he is not then there is a lot of time to think about it and see how we can go forward," Pandya added.

In the list of injured players is also India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who recently had a back surgery in New Zealand with the aim that the right-arm pacer is available in time for the World Cup. "Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) hasn't been around for quite some time now. The bowling group has been doing a decent job. They're all experienced now, the number of games they have played. Having Jassi makes a massive difference but to be very honest, we aren't much bothered because the guys who have taken the role of Jassi, I am quite confident they'll be doing very well. It gives us good confidence, Pandya said.

India will also take the field on Friday without regular captain Rohit Sharma, who will miss the game due to family commitments. The stand-in India captain for the first ODI here at the Wankhede Stadium, Pandya confirmed a new opening pair for the hosts. "Ishan and Shubman will be opening the innings. The wicket looks how it does throughout the year. I have been playing here for almost seven years. It is going to be challenging because this wicket will give equal opportunities to both the sides," Pandya said. (PTI)