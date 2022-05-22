Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday and elected to bat in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Wankhede Stadium.

Pitch report: Plenty of runs in-store due to the same dimension of the ground on both sides. The pitch that has been watered last night appears hard and might offer help to spinners.

At the toss, SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, "We will bat first. Same wicket as the last game, so could be a bit sticky going into the second innings. Two changes for us, Romario Shephard and Jagadeesha Suchith are in. We would love to win this match and go up a bit in the points table. It looks like a slow surface and we're backing ourselves to defend a score."

While PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal said, "We have made three changes, Nathan Ellis replaces Bhanu, Shahrukh and Prerak Mankad are in, replacing Rahul Chahar and Rishi Dhawan. We don't want to make changes to the structure of the team, just giving chances to everyone. Every game is important and we're looking forward to the two points. We are bowling first, so we'll know what target we'll be chasing tonight."

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik