Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) is off to a steady start -- 71-2 -- against Gujarat Titans (GT) after 10 overs but the team's prospects might hurt later in the next half of the innings after losing out on opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (22 from 16 balls) and skipper Sanju Samson (14 runs from 11 balls) here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

For Gujarat Titans, Yash Dayal picked Jaiswal while Samson was dismissed by skipper Hardik Pandya. The first 10 overs saw Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, among others bowling tight line and length never allowing RR attacking batters to hit freely. In fact Buttler has not been able to free his arms yet.

Jos Buttler (34 runs from 29 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (0 from 4 balls) are currently at the crease.