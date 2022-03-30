Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batting crumbled under pressure as a relentless Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept picking wickets and made it tight by not giving away runs. KKR scored a paltry 128 runs against RCB here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday.

Such was RCB's intensity, a complete contrast to their last match, that Andre Russell was the sole player to have crossed the 20-run mark.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga picked four wickets while Akash Deep dismissed three.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 128 all out in 18.5 overs (Andre Russell 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45, Harshal Patel 2/11).

More to follow...