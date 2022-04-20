Mumbai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Brabourne – CCI will take place as scheduled despite the Delhi Camp facing multiple Covid-19 infections. This was after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today.

In another announcement by the BCCI, they said of the change in venue for the match between Delhi and Rajasthan which has now been shifted from MCA stadium in Pune to Wankhede Stadium, scheduled on April 22.

The decision comes in the back of Delhi's Tim Seifert returning Covid positive today after RT-PCR testing. Overall, the Delhi side has 6th Covid cases amidst the rise in cases in the national capital.